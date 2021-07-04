Flow Price Tops $11.06 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00031196 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $469.36 million and approximately $91.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

