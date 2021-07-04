Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FLOOF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Flower One has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.
Flower One Company Profile
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.