Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fluent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLNT. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.