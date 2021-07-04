Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FFIC stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

