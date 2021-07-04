FlypMe 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,269.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $618,560.37 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

