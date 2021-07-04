FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

