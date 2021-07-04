Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.