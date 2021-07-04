Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,403 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 674,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $290.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

