Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,660 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

