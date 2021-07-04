Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 77,687 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

