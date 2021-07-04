Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

VV stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.42 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

