Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $245.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $173.03 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

