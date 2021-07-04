Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

IWN opened at $165.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

