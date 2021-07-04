Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.