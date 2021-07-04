Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.