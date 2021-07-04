Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,450.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,551.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

