Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,474,635 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,474,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

