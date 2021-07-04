Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 715 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.76 and a 52-week high of $275.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

