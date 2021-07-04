Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.