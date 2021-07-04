Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

