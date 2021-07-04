Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

