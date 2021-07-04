Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Frax has a market capitalization of $210.39 million and $5.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 211,565,441 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

