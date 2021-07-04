FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 732,315 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

