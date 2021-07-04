FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $89.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

