FuzeX (FXT) Hits One Day Volume of $16.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. FuzeX has a market cap of $681,174.14 and approximately $16.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00762619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.91 or 0.07911515 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

