GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $261,402.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.