Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $203.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.69. 1,151,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,353. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

