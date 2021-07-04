Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Gartner by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $253.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $255.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

