GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.