GenesisX Trading Down 17.2% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $70,413.86 and approximately $298.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,689,498 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.