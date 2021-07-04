Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.