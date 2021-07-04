Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.73 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $37,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $76.15 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.