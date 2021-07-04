Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

