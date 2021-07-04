Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,463 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $35,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.