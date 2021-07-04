Ghost Hits Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $278,483.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 269.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.00771704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,749,496 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars.

