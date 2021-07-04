Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 356,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DTIL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $84,454.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,175 shares of company stock worth $1,660,691. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.