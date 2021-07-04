Ghost Tree Capital LLC Grows Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Kura Oncology accounts for about 4.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.91% of Kura Oncology worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

