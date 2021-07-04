Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

