GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,034. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

