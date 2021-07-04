Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 294 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294 ($3.84).

GLEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315.15 ($4.12). 19,283,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,421,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 952.45. The firm has a market cap of £41.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

