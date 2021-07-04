Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $2,388,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.