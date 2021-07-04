Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,068.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 108,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

