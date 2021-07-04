Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.56.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$82.85. 109,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.16. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$70.06 and a 1-year high of C$85.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.