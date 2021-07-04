Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 4.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $269,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

