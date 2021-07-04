Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 11,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 328,686 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

