Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNCGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

