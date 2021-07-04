GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $391.03 million and a P/E ratio of -54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

