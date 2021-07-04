Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

