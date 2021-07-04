Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Boosted by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for 13.8% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.