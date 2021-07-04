Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 26,272 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

