Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.